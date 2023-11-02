Future I-57 to affect hundreds of acres of farmer’s land

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An interstate to be built in Northeast Arkansas could affect a landowner’s family farm.

Future Interstate 57′s preferred route was released last week by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The route will travel west of the county’s Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area and through multiple acres of Dr. Bill Wright’s farmland.

“We’re going to have 710 acres that will be completely unfarmable. This is a very special, fragile, and environmental place, and they’re going to ruin it,” Dr. Bill Wright said.

Dr. Wright said the interstate will lay on his land that has been in his family for generations and separate fields that have been farmed together for years.

“Some of this land has been in my family for almost 100 years. I’ve worked on it. It’s tough. It’s something we’ve always tried to take care of,” Wright said.

He knew his land was in the interstate’s path after a farmhand noticed someone surveying a piece of his property.

“He told me there were some people on the property from ArDOT that were setting out flags for future I-57,” Wright explained.

Since that time, Wright has become frustrated after contacting multiple state officials and agencies but not getting any answers.

“I’ve tried reaching out to congressmen, attorney general, state senators, US senators, ex-governors. No one seems to accept responsibility,” Wright said.

The landowner isn’t done trying to get answers but does feel he is fighting an uphill battle.

“I don’t stand much of a chance but I’m going to keep fighting it. I’m going to keep reaching out to other people in the government,” Wright added.

