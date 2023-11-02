Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Future I-57 to affect hundreds of acres of farmer’s land

The route will travel west of the county’s Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area and through...
The route will travel west of the county’s Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area and through multiple acres of Dr. Bill Wright’s farmland.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An interstate to be built in Northeast Arkansas could affect a landowner’s family farm.

Future Interstate 57′s preferred route was released last week by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The route will travel west of the county’s Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area and through multiple acres of Dr. Bill Wright’s farmland.

“We’re going to have 710 acres that will be completely unfarmable. This is a very special, fragile, and environmental place, and they’re going to ruin it,” Dr. Bill Wright said.

Dr. Wright said the interstate will lay on his land that has been in his family for generations and separate fields that have been farmed together for years.

“Some of this land has been in my family for almost 100 years. I’ve worked on it. It’s tough. It’s something we’ve always tried to take care of,” Wright said.

He knew his land was in the interstate’s path after a farmhand noticed someone surveying a piece of his property.

“He told me there were some people on the property from ArDOT that were setting out flags for future I-57,” Wright explained.

Since that time, Wright has become frustrated after contacting multiple state officials and agencies but not getting any answers.

“I’ve tried reaching out to congressmen, attorney general, state senators, US senators, ex-governors. No one seems to accept responsibility,” Wright said.

The landowner isn’t done trying to get answers but does feel he is fighting an uphill battle.

“I don’t stand much of a chance but I’m going to keep fighting it. I’m going to keep reaching out to other people in the government,” Wright added.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
A judge sentenced David Edward McFall of Bono man to four months in jail for attacking three...
Man who assaulted school employees sentenced
The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to single-vehicle crash
Dispatch said the fire was at a shop building in the 5400 block of East Nettleton Avenue on...
Crews respond to structure fire

Latest News

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Access Medical Clinic’s new...
Medical provider cuts ribbon on new Batesville clinic
Collectively, Jonesboro’s 31 hotels saw receipts of $3.7 million in September, a 15-percent...
Jonesboro hotel revenues set record
Customers of Summit Utilities Arkansas will pay much less this winter to heat their homes.
Summit Utilities Arkansas announces reduced gas rates
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center announced this week that its chief financial officer, Brad...
AMMC announces new CEO