Jonesboro brings kayaks to Craighead Forest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is making kayaks available to rent at Craighead Forest.

The city announced the addition on Wednesday, Nov. 1, saying they will be “the perfect family activity” when it gets warmer.

“Craighead Forest is one of the best assets we have for the city of Jonesboro and so adding kayaks to our system out here provides an opportunity for all our citizens to explore the lake,” said Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales.

Kapales said many people simply don’t own kayaks or have the means to bring them to the park.

“Folks a lot of time just don’t have that chance to keep one stored or to bring out to the water and this way you’ll have a chance to come out, rent it, put it the water, and then put it back in the locker,” he said.

A QR code will allow people to rent the kayaks for $25 for two hours.

Visitors will be able to take the kayak to whatever part of the lake they want.

“That’s what this is here for, it’s a body of water for folks to come out and fish, walk around, sit and just leisure on the side and enjoy looking at but getting out there in a boat, it’s a great opportunity,” Kapales said.

Pauline Meyer and Jaybe Shufelberger are friends who run together at the park, and the kayaks immediately caught their attention.

“We saw them, and we were like, ‘Wow, we’ve never seen that before so we wanted to come check it out’,” Shufelberger said.

They were among the first to take a kayak out in the water.

“I think it was really fun,” Meyer said.

“I had never been kayaking before so that was actually my first time I thought it was super fun,” Shufelberger said.

Kapales said there are safety tips to consider before getting in the water, but one of the most important things will be provided with the kayak.

“Make sure you have your life jacket on and follow the rules,” he said.

Four kayaks will be available to rent, which might already be in high demand.

“Definitely going to go further out, explore a little bit, explore the lake, definitely going to come back,” Meyer said.

“We’re definitely going to come back out there and do it again,” Shufelberger said.

Kapales said the city does plan on adding more kayaks if there is demand for them.

