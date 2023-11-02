K8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2023-2024)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in K8 high school sports are heading to the next level.

We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports.

If you know of any upcoming signings, feel free to email us at kait-sports@gray.tv.

Baseball

Weston Speir (Brookland) - Three Rivers

Softball

Ashlyn McNeese (Brookland) - Three Rivers

Madison Wooldridge (Brookland) - Three Rivers

Golf

Reece Kieffner (Newport) - Crowley’s Ridge

