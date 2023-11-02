K8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2023-2024)
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in K8 high school sports are heading to the next level.
We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports.
If you know of any upcoming signings, feel free to email us at kait-sports@gray.tv.
Baseball
Weston Speir (Brookland) - Three Rivers
Softball
Ashlyn McNeese (Brookland) - Three Rivers
Madison Wooldridge (Brookland) - Three Rivers
Golf
Reece Kieffner (Newport) - Crowley’s Ridge
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.