K8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2023-2024)

Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in K8 high school sports are heading to the next level.

We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports.

If you know of any upcoming signings, feel free to email us at kait-sports@gray.tv.

Baseball

Weston Speir (Brookland) - Three Rivers

Softball

Ashlyn McNeese (Brookland) - Three Rivers

Madison Wooldridge (Brookland) - Three Rivers

Golf

Reece Kieffner (Newport) - Crowley’s Ridge

