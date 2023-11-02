Football Friday Night
KAIT Athletes of the Month (October 2023)

Fans can nominate and vote for their favorite high school athlete on kait8.com.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for October 2023. You nominated 78 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast 9,285 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Cobey Riddle (Trumann golf & basketball)

The October Boys Athlete of the Month is Cobey Riddle of Trumann. He’s a three-time All-State golfer for the Wildcats and the 2022 4A-3 champion. Riddle finished 2nd in the 2023 4A State Championship and 8th in Overall State. Cobey also hoops with the Cats, he was on the 2022 All-NEA Tournament team.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Emma Hall (Wynne volleyball)

The September Girls Athlete of the Month is Emma Hall of Wynne. The junior libero anchored a Lady Yellowjacket defense that finished runner-up in the 4A Northeast Tournament. Hall had double digit digs against Westside and Paragould to name a few. Wynne won 24 games and reached the state quarterfinals.

You can nominate and vote for the November Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

- Nominations: Now through November 15th

- Voting: November 16th through November 30th

- Winners announced December 7th in 6pm sportscast

