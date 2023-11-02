Football Friday Night
Medical provider cuts ribbon on new Batesville clinic

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Access Medical Clinic's new...
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Access Medical Clinic’s new urgent care and primary care office located on St. Louis Street in Batesville.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas community celebrated the opening of a new medical clinic on Thursday morning.

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Access Medical Clinic’s new urgent care and primary care office located on St. Louis Street in Batesville.

The provider said it was a day of joy for their company.

“A lot of excitement. We had a lot of people out today for this ribbon cutting who are excited, but more than that, we’re excited to be a part of this community,” New Clinic Development Manager Bradon Payton said.

The company explained it chose Batesville because of the growth in the area.

“We open clinics all over the nation. We have a lot of clinics in Arkansas. Over the last few years, we’ve branched out. Our name says it all. Access Medical Clinic. What we strive to do is give people access to healthcare in areas that they typically wouldn’t,” Payton explained.

The clinic is now open to the public.

