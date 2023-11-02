Football Friday Night
Nettleton alum Corey Ragsdale is a World Series champion with Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers lift the trophy after winning the 2023 World Series.
The Texas Rangers lift the trophy after winning the 2023 World Series.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native is a World Series champion.

Texas Rangers first base coach Corey Ragsdale celebrated Wednesday night in Arizona. #64 is in his 4th season on the Rangers coaching staff. He’s served as field coordinator (2020), third base coach (2022), and first base coach (2020-2021, present).

Ragsdale continues quite the rise in his coaching career. He led teams in the Rangers organization to championships in the Arizona League (2012) and the South Atlantic League (2015). Ragsdale was the 2019 Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year. The Athletic profiled his journey in 2020.

Corey had a decorated high school career at Nettleton. He was a three-time All-State selection in basketball and two-time All-State in baseball. Ragsdale was selected by the Mets in the 2nd round of the 2001 MLB Draft. He played in the Mets and Rangers organizations before making the transition to coaching.

Texas beat Arizona in five games for their first World Series championship in franchise history.

