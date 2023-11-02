Nov. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s another cold morning, but I have some good news as a warm-up starts today.

Bundle up as you head out to work and school, as we have temperatures this morning, mainly in the upper 20s and 30s.

Under sunshine, we will warm into the mid-to-upper 50s today.

We are back into the 60s tomorrow and the 70s by the weekend.

We will stay dry through the weekend.

Rain chances don’t return until around Tuesday next week.

News Headlines

One of the former Memphis police officers facing federal charges related to beating a man to death will change his plea.

We look at the economic impact of high-interest rates on retirement planning.

A Bay police officer under investigation over an incident that killed a man has been cleared by his department of any wrongdoing.

Right now, almost 200 cameras are watching the campuses of Brookland School District, and it intends to add more in the near future.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams leading to the holidays.

A major renovation to a sports complex is finished in a Region 8 community.

Nettleton Baptist Church will host a registration event later today for Good Tidings 2023 at Allen Park Community Center in Jonesboro.

