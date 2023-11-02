Parking rate increases at MEM to fund expansion projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Economy and overflow parking rates at Memphis International Airport are now $9 per day, as airport officials work on enhancement projects in the parking areas.

The increase went into effect Nov. 1, parking enhancements are projected to be noticed in the coming months, according to Director of Marketing Glen Thomas.

“Since we opened the economy parking garage we have not raised the rates,” Thomas explained.

Short-term and long-term parking at MEM will remain the same. Economy parking is seeing a $3 increase. The blue and yellow overflow lots are seeing a $4 increase. The $9 per day is still lower than Mid-South international airports like BNA in Nashville and JAN in Jackson, Mississippi.

The increase will fund projects in MEM’s parking areas, estimated to cost $10 million, like security enhancements, more signage, shuttles and parking spaces.

“Like a parking guidance system where you can see red light, green light indicators to give you an idea of open spots,” Thomas explained. “That’s something we don’t have right now. And we’re also going to explore the possibility of adding an offsite facility where passengers can get shuttled to the airport.”

The increase is the first parking rate increase since economy parking was created in 2011, according to MEM officials.

