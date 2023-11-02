Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man was killed after he was hit by a driver while on his bike.

Arkansas State Police said 64-year-old James Lee Gilmer was killed in a crash that occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

According to the preliminary crash report, a 2016 Volvo was heading north toward the intersection of Auburn Avenue and South Avalon Street when Gilmer was riding his bike on the road.

Officers said for unknown reasons, the driver failed to see Gilmer, causing them to strike the back of his bike.

The driver then fled the scene, ASP explained.

The report said it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

