Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Arkansas State Police said 64-year-old James Lee Gilmer was killed in a crash that occurred at...
Arkansas State Police said 64-year-old James Lee Gilmer was killed in a crash that occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.(AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man was killed after he was hit by a driver while on his bike.

Arkansas State Police said 64-year-old James Lee Gilmer was killed in a crash that occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

According to the preliminary crash report, a 2016 Volvo was heading north toward the intersection of Auburn Avenue and South Avalon Street when Gilmer was riding his bike on the road.

Officers said for unknown reasons, the driver failed to see Gilmer, causing them to strike the back of his bike.

The driver then fled the scene, ASP explained.

The report said it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Police arrested 33-year-old Kyle Rece of Leachville on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leachville man accused of attacking woman with hammer
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating after a person was hurt during a potential...
Police investigate possible gang-related attack
K8's Chris Carter investigates 'Hidden Haunts' around Region 8.
HIDDEN HAUNTS (FULL EPISODE): Spirits, Secrets, and the Supernatural in Randolph County

Latest News

2023 Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special
Right now there are almost 200 cameras watching the campuses and the district intends to add...
School district to upgrade command center for enhanced safety
Trumann is still without a fire station after hitting a brick wall on bids.
City provides update on plans for new fire station
The city announced the addition on Wednesday, Nov. 1, saying they will be “the perfect family...
Jonesboro brings kayaks to Craighead Forest
The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with...
Mo. Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule takes effect Nov. 1