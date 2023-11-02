Football Friday Night
Potbelly Sandwich Shop to open in Jonesboro

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who want a good ol’ sandwich in Jonesboro, a new restaurant is hoping to fulfill that request.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Gamble Brothers announced Potbelly Sandwich Shop will be moving into the former Steak Escape at 1853 East Highland Drive.

A news release stated this will be the restaurant’s third location in Arkansas, with the other two being in Little Rock.

According to Potbelly Corporation, the restaurant is a 40-year-old neighborhood sandwich concept that also offers signature salads, hand-dipped shakes, and other fresh menu items

The building remodel is expected to begin in December with an anticipated opening date in the spring.

