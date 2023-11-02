Football Friday Night
Registration event for Good Tidings 2023

The ‘Good Tidings’ program was formerly known as ‘Good Fellows’ and was run by the Jonesboro Jaycees for 70 years.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is the season to help serve families in need.

Nettleton Baptist Church will host a registration event at the Allen Park Community Center in Jonesboro on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The ‘Good Tidings’ program was formerly known as ‘Good Fellows’ and was run by the Jonesboro Jaycees for 70 years.

The program helps feed Northeast Arkansas families around the holiday season.

Communications Director Bryce Paxson said they hope to spread the same joy the Jaycees did.

“Our mission this year is to provide the same opportunities that ‘Good Fellows had,” he said. “And provide a week’s worth of food for families who are in need provide one age-appropriate toy for children 12 years of age and younger.”

Paxson said 130 families have registered so far, which accounts for nearly 600 individuals.

For those registering at the event, the church asks to bring:

- Identification for Head of Household (Driver’s License or Social Security Card)

- Proof of Need (Copy of bill, food stamps, etc.)

- Proof of income/disability for all adults (18 and over) in the household

- Proof of age for all children 12 and under (if applicable)

Families can register at the event or online here. Registration closes on Nov. 17.

For all other information, click here.

