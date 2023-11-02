School district to upgrade command center for enhanced safety

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland School District is upgrading its command center.

Superintendent Brett Bunch told K8 News they are adding more monitors to view more cameras that were recently installed.

The command center is used to help administrators discipline students who are breaking school rules. In the event of an emergency, the center can also contact local authorities and emergency personnel.

Right now there are almost 200 cameras watching the campuses and the district intends to add more in the near future.

The district is also training an additional volunteer to staff the command center.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.