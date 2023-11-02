Utility provider undergoes rebranding

Football Friday Night
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The municipal utility provider in Paragould announced it will be rebranding.

According to a news release, Paragould, Light, Water, and Cable (PLWC) will begin serving customers under the name Paragould Municipal Utilities (PMU).

The company also adopted a new logo.

“We look forward to serving Paragould under our new name,” said Brett Bradford, General Manager/CEO of Paragould Municipal Utilities. “It is timeless and will promote who we are as well as be inclusive of all the services we provide now and in the future. We hope our customers are proud of the benefits Paragould Municipal Utilities offers our community and we look forward to supporting the growth and success of Paragould.”

As the company moves forward with the rebranding, the management and services provided will remain the same.

The news release said they will provide updates regarding the rebranding to business partners and vendors in the coming weeks.

