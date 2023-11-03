Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

$1.8 million project nearing completion in Lawrence County

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A $1.8 million project in Lawrence County is nearing its completion.

Ritter Communications’ RightFiber installation in Hoxie and Walnut Ridge is almost finished.

Those eligible to receive the fiber optic service will be eligible for internet, TV, and phone services.

Internet speeds through RightFiber can reach as high as five gigs.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said high-speed internet has been a highly requested item in the community.

“The optic fiber, the higher speeds, are becoming more and more necessary every day, even in the basic household. With kids that have homework, the parents that work from home, it’s been a blessing for Walnut Ridge,” Snapp explained.

Snapp added certain providers in town haven’t been supplying the needed speeds.

“You couldn’t even get a signal sometimes where the Ring doorbell outside your house wouldn’t work properly. It’d tell you you didn’t have enough internet speed,” Snapp said.

To see if you’re eligible for RightFiber installation, visit Ritter Communications’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Kyle McMasters and his family pose for family photos.
‘It’s absolutely disgusting’: Wife of man killed in incident with Bay police speaks out
Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff charged with obstruction of justice tied to federal drug investigation
Jonesboro-Craighead E-911 reported the fire at 8:50 a.m. at KFC/Taco Bell, 133 Southwest Dr.
Heat/AC unit blamed for restaurant fire
In a Facebook post, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said Shana Whitaker, 27, of Rector, was...
Jail escapee back in custody
The skull was found right on the banks of the St. Francis River near Marked Tree.
Investigators take major step forward in 20-year-old cold case

Latest News

Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff charged with obstruction of justice tied to federal drug investigation
Latest, Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish
A Lawrence County man with a history of run-ins with city officials faces charges after police...
Man charged with threatening city committee member
Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux on facing Arkansas State (Video: Ragin Cajun Athletics)