$1.8 million project nearing completion in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A $1.8 million project in Lawrence County is nearing its completion.

Ritter Communications’ RightFiber installation in Hoxie and Walnut Ridge is almost finished.

Those eligible to receive the fiber optic service will be eligible for internet, TV, and phone services.

Internet speeds through RightFiber can reach as high as five gigs.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said high-speed internet has been a highly requested item in the community.

“The optic fiber, the higher speeds, are becoming more and more necessary every day, even in the basic household. With kids that have homework, the parents that work from home, it’s been a blessing for Walnut Ridge,” Snapp explained.

Snapp added certain providers in town haven’t been supplying the needed speeds.

“You couldn’t even get a signal sometimes where the Ring doorbell outside your house wouldn’t work properly. It’d tell you you didn’t have enough internet speed,” Snapp said.

To see if you’re eligible for RightFiber installation, visit Ritter Communications’ website.

