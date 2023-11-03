Arkansas sheriff arrested by federal agents

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.

Our content partner KARK in Little Rock reported that Finkbeiner was taken into custody on a federal arrest warrant.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas said the details and charges related to the arrest were under seal.

For more on this story, visit KARK’s website.

