Baby shark born via asexual reproduction, only 2nd recorded instance in US zoo history

The baby shark is now two months old and can be viewed by the public at one of the habitats...
The baby shark is now two months old and can be viewed by the public at one of the habitats inside the Living Coast’s entrance at the Brookfield Zoo.(Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) – A shark at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois was born through asexual reproduction, something so rare that experts believe it’s only the second time it has ever happened at a zoo in the United States.

According to a news release, the zoo – located in a suburb of Chicago – said the epaulette shark pup hatched on Aug. 23.

The shark’s mother had not been housed with a male since 2019. Because of this, zoo staff believes the female went through a rare reproductive process known as parthenogenesis – when an embryo develops from an unfertilized egg.

The zoo said parthenogenesis is a natural occurrence in some invertebrates but is very rare in vertebrates, including sharks.

Officials believe this is only the second time an epaulette shark has been born through asexual reproduction at a United States zoo. The first was at New England Aquarium, which is where Brookfield Zoo’s adult females originated.

The baby shark is now two months old and can be viewed by the public at one of the habitats inside the Living Coast’s entrance at the Brookfield Zoo.

Zoo officials said the shark is doing well.

The baby shark is approximately just 5 to 6 inches long. When fully grown, epaulette sharks can reach up to 3 feet in length.

Epaulette sharks are mostly nocturnal creatures found in warm waters with sandy bottoms from New Guinea to Australia. They are known for their unique ability to “walk” short distances on the seafloor and on land using their pectoral fins.

