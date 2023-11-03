Events happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several events are happening this weekend in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Here are just a few to help you plan your weekend:

Friday:

4 p.m. Chad Gurley Digital Art Show at the Ritz in Blytheville

7 p.m. Cold War Conversations at the Ritz in Blytheville

Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett, featuring a celebration and watch party at Kennett Palace Theatre, 224 1st St., at 6 p.m.

6 p.m. The Music Man featuring the Delta Symphony Orchestra at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro

Saturday:

Williams Baptist University Homecoming festivities

12 p.m. Chad Gurley Digital Art Show at the Ritz in Blytheville

6 p.m. The Music Man featuring the Delta Symphony Orchestra at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro

Sunday:

2 p.m. The Music Man featuring the Delta Symphony Orchestra at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro

To let all of Region 8 know about an event in your community, DONjust visit the Community Calendar at this link.

While you’re there, you can also find other future events happening in Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.