Events happening this weekend in Region 8

Several events are happening this weekend in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several events are happening this weekend in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Here are just a few to help you plan your weekend:

Friday:

  • 4 p.m. Chad Gurley Digital Art Show at the Ritz in Blytheville
  • 7 p.m. Cold War Conversations at the Ritz in Blytheville
  • Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett, featuring a celebration and watch party at Kennett Palace Theatre, 224 1st St., at 6 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. The Music Man featuring the Delta Symphony Orchestra at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro

Saturday:

  • Williams Baptist University Homecoming festivities
  • 12 p.m. Chad Gurley Digital Art Show at the Ritz in Blytheville
  • 6 p.m. The Music Man featuring the Delta Symphony Orchestra at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro

Sunday:

  • 2 p.m. The Music Man featuring the Delta Symphony Orchestra at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro

To let all of Region 8 know about an event in your community, DONjust visit the Community Calendar at this link.

While you’re there, you can also find other future events happening in Region 8.

