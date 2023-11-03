The final week of the regular season means Football Thursday Night and Football Friday Night.

Our Game of the Night on Friday will determine the 3A-3 title. 9-0 Hoxie hosts 7-2 Walnut Ridge. Both teams have guaranteed home playoff games next week, but this week is all about Lawrence County bragging rights.

East Poinsett County won an instant classic in our Thursday Game of the Night. They beat Marked Tree 38-32 in double overtime, Dennis Gaines had the walkoff touchdown. EPC moves to 9-1, but more importantly clinches the 2A-2 championship and homefield advantage throughout the state playoffs.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

Football Thursday Night (11/2/23)

East Poinsett County 38, Marked Tree 32 (2OT - Game of the Night)

Salem 50, Quitman 0

Football Friday Night (11/3/23)

Game of the Night: Walnut Ridge at Hoxie

Little Rock Central at Jonesboro

Sylvan Hills at Greene County Tech

Batesville at Valley View

Nettleton at Wynne

Forrest City at Brookland

Blytheville at Rivercrest

Highland at Pocahontas

Trumann at Harrisburg

Gosnell at Westside

Other Arkansas Games

Corning at Mountain View (8-Man Club State Championship)

Manila at Osceola

LR Catholic at Marion

West Memphis at Searcy

Mountain Home at Greenbrier

Cave City at Harding Academy

Newport at Perryville

Atkins at Melbourne

Riverview at Heber Springs

Midland at Augusta

Cross County 30, Earle 22 (Thursday)

Des Arc 38, McCrory 30 (Thursday)

Missouri Playoffs

Charleston at Thayer (Class 1 District 1 Quarterfinals)

Pierce City at Portageville (Class 1 District 1 Quarterfinals)

Caruthersville at Valle Catholic (Class 2 District 1 Semifinals)

Scott City at New Madrid County Central (Class 2 District 1 Semifinals)

Sainte Genevieve at Dexter (Class 3 District 1 Semifinals)

Sikeston at Festus (Class 4 District 1 Semifinals)

McDonald County at West Plains (Class 4 District 6 Semifinals)

