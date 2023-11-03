Football Friday Night
Inmate escapes during hospital visit

In a Facebook post, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said Shana Whitaker, 27, of Rector, was being prepared to return to the Greene County Detention Center when she escaped.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks that you be on the lookout for an inmate they said escaped Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould during a visit Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said Shana Whitaker, 27, of Rector, was being prepared to return to the Greene County Detention Center when she escaped.

Snyder said she was last seen before 3 a.m. running westbound on Vine Street behind the hospital toward Linwood Cemetery.

He said it is not believed she is a danger to the public at this time, but if you see her, do not make contact and call 911 immediately.

