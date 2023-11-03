Football Friday Night
‘It’s Absolutely Disgusting’: Wife of man killed in incident with Bay police speaks out

Steven Kyle McMasters and his family pose for family photos.(Family Photo)
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAY, Ark. (KAIT8)  – Described as a family man, the widow of Steven Kyle McMasters is speaking out and expressing her grief following the death of her husband.

“Kyle always had his family in mind in everything he did, and we just can’t believe he’s not here anymore,” Janie McMasters said in a statement.

Kyle McMasters died in October when the side-by-side he was riding was hit by Bay police officer Christopher Shull, who alleged it might have been stolen.

On the day of McMasters’ funeral, November 1, the Bay Police Department announced Shull was cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident by the department.

“It’s absolutely disgusting that anyone could think the officer was justified in doing what he did and should be able to continue to live his life normally while my babies cry for their daddy every night,” Janie said in her statement. “I pray that the truth will come out and that justice and God will prevail.”

According to his obituary, Kyle had a talent for connecting with people and loved sports, especially the Razorbacks, and he loved to read and explore.

“Kyle would visit the library often and come home with a stack of new fantasy novels to dive into,” his obituary read. “He enjoyed nature and taking adventures with his wife and children. Kyle dreamed of taking his family to Montana and Yellowstone.”

The Jonesboro Police Department had previously disciplined Officer Shull for violating department policy, which led to his termination in May 2022.

The investigation into the incident in Bay is still ongoing, led by the Arkansas State Police (ASP). The Second Judicial Prosecutor’s office has committed to reviewing the case file once the ASP completes its inquiry.

“We ask for continued prayers and thank everyone who has given their support as we navigate this unknown and difficult territory,” Janie wrote.

Kyle is survived by his wife, two daughters, mother, brother and several nieces and nephews, and in-laws.

