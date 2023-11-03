John Carter Cash coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The 50th Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism will welcome John Carter Cash, son of the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and his wife, Ana Cristina, for a special performance on Feb. 25, 2024.

The city of Jonesboro will host the conference from Sunday, Feb. 25 through Tuesday, Feb. 27.

“This conference will bring together industry professionals throughout the state and will be an opportunity for Jonesboro to celebrate all the successes in tourism that are happening in Northeast Arkansas,” explained Jerry Morgan, chairman of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission.

“We are happy to welcome John Carter Cash to celebrate the contributions of the Cash family and Arkansas State University’s preservation of the heritage of the Delta,” added Morgan.

This performance will be held in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Dr., on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are included in the registration for Governor’s Conference attendees and are on sale to the general public at the A-State Box Office or online at AState.edu/Tickets.

John Carter Cash, the son of the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, is an accomplished, five-time Grammy award-winning record producer, music video and film producer, writer, and director.

His wife, Ana Cristina, is an American singer-songwriter raised in Miami by her Cuban parents. She recorded her first album at 16. When she was 19, she had the honor of singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2005 presidential inauguration, making her the first Hispanic in history to do so.

Johnny Cash and his family moved to Dyess in 1935, when Cash was three years old. In 2014, Arkansas State University opened the restored Cash family home and the surrounding New Deal colony as a Heritage Site.

The restoration was funded, in part, by a series of benefit concerts hosted by John Carter Cash and his sister, Rosanne Cash.

“We are so grateful to have the support of the Cash family in this project. They’ve helped us make the restoration possible, and more importantly, they’ve shared their stories and experiences to make sure that we can pass them on to our visitors,” said Dr. Adam Long, executive director of the Heritage Sites.

Since opening in 2014, the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home has had visitors from all 50 states and over 70 countries.

