Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

John Carter Cash coming to Jonesboro

The city of Jonesboro will host the conference from Sunday, Feb. 25 through Tuesday, Feb. 27.
The city of Jonesboro will host the conference from Sunday, Feb. 25 through Tuesday, Feb. 27.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The 50th Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism will welcome John Carter Cash, son of the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and his wife, Ana Cristina, for a special performance on Feb. 25, 2024.

The city of Jonesboro will host the conference from Sunday, Feb. 25 through Tuesday, Feb. 27.

“This conference will bring together industry professionals throughout the state and will be an opportunity for Jonesboro to celebrate all the successes in tourism that are happening in Northeast Arkansas,” explained Jerry Morgan, chairman of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission.

“We are happy to welcome John Carter Cash to celebrate the contributions of the Cash family and Arkansas State University’s preservation of the heritage of the Delta,” added Morgan.

This performance will be held in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Dr., on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are included in the registration for Governor’s Conference attendees and are on sale to the general public at the A-State Box Office or online at AState.edu/Tickets.

John Carter Cash, the son of the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, is an accomplished, five-time Grammy award-winning record producer, music video and film producer, writer, and director.

His wife, Ana Cristina, is an American singer-songwriter raised in Miami by her Cuban parents. She recorded her first album at 16. When she was 19, she had the honor of singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2005 presidential inauguration, making her the first Hispanic in history to do so.

Johnny Cash and his family moved to Dyess in 1935, when Cash was three years old. In 2014, Arkansas State University opened the restored Cash family home and the surrounding New Deal colony as a Heritage Site.

The restoration was funded, in part, by a series of benefit concerts hosted by John Carter Cash and his sister, Rosanne Cash.

“We are so grateful to have the support of the Cash family in this project. They’ve helped us make the restoration possible, and more importantly, they’ve shared their stories and experiences to make sure that we can pass them on to our visitors,” said Dr. Adam Long, executive director of the Heritage Sites.

Since opening in 2014, the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home has had visitors from all 50 states and over 70 countries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
A judge sentenced David Edward McFall of Bono man to four months in jail for attacking three...
Man who assaulted school employees sentenced
The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to single-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on...
Highway reopens following 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

Steven Kyle McMasters and his family pose for family photos.
‘It’s Absolutely Disgusting’: Wife of man killed in incident with Bay police speaks out
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Prosecutors recommend 15 years in prison for ex-cop pleading guilty to killing Tyre Nichols
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with eight other governors, signed letters to...
Arkansas governor signs letters to NCAA regarding transgender athletes
The Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School will be putting on the play 'Matilda JR'.
Jonesboro students to put on ‘Matilda JR.’ play