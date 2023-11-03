Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Jonesboro students to put on ‘Matilda JR.’ play

The Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School will be putting on the play 'Matilda JR'.
The Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School will be putting on the play 'Matilda JR'.(The Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at the Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School will be putting on the play ‘Matilda JR.’

Showtimes for the play are Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

The student actors range from fourth grade to sixth grade.

There will also be a practice show for VPA students on Friday morning.

Tickets are $10 per person. They can be purchased at the door or by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
A judge sentenced David Edward McFall of Bono man to four months in jail for attacking three...
Man who assaulted school employees sentenced
The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to single-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on...
Highway reopens following 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

This weekend, the Tuskegee Airmen exhibit will be in Blytheville.
Blytheville holds Tuskegee Airmen exhibit
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Access Medical Clinic’s new...
Medical provider cuts ribbon on new Batesville clinic
The route will travel west of the county’s Dave Donaldson Wildlife Management Area and through...
Future I-57 to affect hundreds of acres of farmer’s land
The skull was found right on the banks of the St. Francis River near Marked Tree.
Investigators take major step forward in 20-year-old cold case