Jonesboro students to put on ‘Matilda JR.’ play

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at the Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School will be putting on the play ‘Matilda JR.’

Showtimes for the play are Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

The student actors range from fourth grade to sixth grade.

There will also be a practice show for VPA students on Friday morning.

Tickets are $10 per person. They can be purchased at the door or by clicking here.

