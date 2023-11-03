Jonesboro students to put on ‘Matilda JR.’ play
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at the Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School will be putting on the play ‘Matilda JR.’
Showtimes for the play are Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.
The student actors range from fourth grade to sixth grade.
There will also be a practice show for VPA students on Friday morning.
Tickets are $10 per person. They can be purchased at the door or by clicking here.
