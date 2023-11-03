Man sentenced in Blytheville murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Blytheville man to 25 years in prison Thursday in connection with a 2020 murder.

Lashadrick Shonta Dunn, Jr., 24, pleaded no contest this week to one count of second-degree murder in the December 2020 death of 19-year-old Quashawn Chandler.

Circuit Judge Kimberly Bibb sentenced Dunn to 300 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 60 months suspended imposition of sentence.

According to court documents, Dunn shot Chandler at a home on East Cherry Street on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

An ambulance took Chandler to a local hospital, where he later died.

