Missouri man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KY3) - A Missouri man pleaded guilty Thursday to three felony charges during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

39-year-old Christopher Brian Roe of Raytown pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to three felony counts of assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers.

He’s scheduled to face sentencing on March 5, 2024.

Investigators say Roe attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C., carrying a pitchfork, zip ties, and duct tape. After the rally, he went to the west front of the U.S. Capitol and approached a police line with a pitchfork. Roe allegedly attempted to make entry into the Capitol three times.

He was arrested at his home on July 18.

Since January 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.

