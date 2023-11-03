Football Friday Night
MSHP arrest 3 on child porn charges

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested three men, including one from Howell County, on multiple child pornography charges.

MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest Friday of 72-year-old Dwane M. Porter of West Plains.

The Howell County prosecuting attorney formally charged him on Thursday, Nov. 2, with one count of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Porter is currently being held in the Howell County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to the news release, the West Plains Police Department assisted MSHP in the investigation.

MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control also arrested 40-year-old Nathan D. Orr of Union Star on one count of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He’s being held without bond in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Officers arrested Aaron L. Cowling, 41, of Farmington on three counts of promoting child pornography. He’s being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

