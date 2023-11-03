Football Friday Night
MU receives 3-year funding to battle opioid crisis in rural Missouri

Program will focus on major risk factor of childhood trauma
The University of Missouri Health Center
(KY3)
By Joe McLean (KY3)
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri is getting a roughly $350,000 grant from the USDA to help boost education about a key contributing factor to the opioid crisis.

Researchers have found that traumatic experiences in childhood are tied to drug abuse disorders and suicidal ideation, and the grant aims to help the state’s hardest-hit areas to better address the problem.

The program, Adversity to Action, provides educational materials to rural healthcare providers - - and teaches participants about what Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are, the prevalence of ACEs in rural areas, the strategies to support families and other resources.

“Adversity to Action will implement evidence-based and field-tested distance learning strategies through a multi-level ecological approach to support individuals and families and mitigate ACEs and their impacts through our robust network of partners across primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention levels,” the research summary said.

ACEs include experiences like seeing your parents separated, living with someone who has an alcohol or drug abuse problem, experiencing domestic violence, and suffering the loss of a parent, as well as many other examples.

The lead researcher on the project said a majority of U.S. adults have had such an experience.

“More than 60% of adults nationally are exposed to ACEs in childhood, and these exposures are linked with increased risk for substance abuse and suicide,” Kapp said. “If we can target upstream factors such as ACEs, we are hopeful that we can reduce the pipeline that leads to substance abuse occurring in the first place.”

The program will focus on Dent, Washington, Crawford, St. Francois, and Phelps Counties due to their ranking among the highest in Missouri for drug overdose mortality rates in 2021.

Zach Moser is the administrator and pharmacist at Dent County Health Center in Salem – and says he sees the problem of drug abuse disorder often.

“We see the effects of it, and people aren’t able to do their jobs or get their lives together because they’re affected by this illness,” Moser said.

Moser said one of the more common sources of trauma in rural areas involved financial circumstances.

“In our county, I think one of the biggest things that we see is just the poverty rate,” Moser said. “So, you’ll see kids struggling to get by, not having enough food. Then, when they get older, not having gainful employment.”

You can read more about the program by following this link.

