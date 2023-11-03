Nov. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not as cold this morning as previous mornings, but still bundle up as you head out the door.

By the afternoon, nice and warm. I’m going with highs in the mid-60s today under sunny skies.

Southwesterly winds will help us warm up going into the weekend.

By the weekend, Temperatures will warm into the low-70s with partly sunny skies.

Much different than last weekend.

Temperatures next week will be well above normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

I’ve pushed all rain chances until Wednesday night into Thursday. A front late next week looks to drop our temperatures back to normal by Friday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks that you be on the lookout for an inmate they said escaped Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould during a visit Friday morning.

High-tech teens may fall victim to old-school scams.

A breakthrough in a decades-old cold case has produced new leads.

A Randolph County land owner says a future interstate will ruin his land for farming.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.