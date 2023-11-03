Red Wolves Raw: Hodgson & Rogers preview basketball season openers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State tips off the basketball season Monday night on the road.

Men’s hoops is in Madison to face Wisconsin, while women’s hoops is in Brookings to play South Dakota State.

Red Wolves head coaches Bryan Hodgson and Destinee Rogers had zoom press conferences to preview their respective season openers.

You can see more A-State coverage before tipoff with the Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Monday 7:00pm: at Wisconsin (BTN+)

Saturday 11:00am: at Bowling Green (ESPN+)

November 14th 7:00pm: vs. Alcorn State (ESPN+)

November 17th 7:00pm: at Iowa (BTN+)

November 24th - 25th: Acrisure Invitational in San Diego

November 28th 7:30pm: vs. Jackson State

Arkansas State Women’s Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Monday 7:00pm: at South Dakota State (Summit League Network)

Thursday 11:00am: vs. Northern Illinois (ESPN+) (MAC/SBC Challenge)

November 17th 7:00pm: vs. Arkansas (ESPN+)

November 21st 7:00pm: vs. Hendrix (ESPN+)

November 28th 5:00pm: vs. UAPB (ESPN+)

