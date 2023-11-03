Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new shooting range complex in Dunklin Co.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting on Friday, November 3 celebrated the opening of a new shooting range complex in southeast Missouri.

The City of Campbell Shooting Range Complex in Dunklin County is now open.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the project began after a request from the city’s then-mayor Raymond Gunter, who approached the department.

“Weather and supply chain issues have pushed back the official opening date,” Justin McGuire, MDC hunter education and shooting range coordinator, said in the release. “We’re excited for this partnership and to finally be open. We now have a good, safe place for the public to utilize as we head into November firearms potion of deer season.”

The new complex includes 20-foot backstops, 8-foot side berms and covered areas with a cantilevered design for a “no-blue-sky” effect.

They say the city-owned complex also has 100- and 50-yard rifle/pistol ranges, 25-yard pistol ranges, a trap field, an archery range and restroom facilities.

The trap field and archery range will be open to the public soon.

MDC dedicated the site in 2021. Project planning began in 2016, with construction starting nearly five years later.

Since then, the department said more than $370,000 has been put into the finishing the project.

