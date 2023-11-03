Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new shooting range complex in Dunklin Co.

A Shooting range is now open in Dunklin County
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting on Friday, November 3 celebrated the opening of a new shooting range complex in southeast Missouri.

The City of Campbell Shooting Range Complex in Dunklin County is now open.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the project began after a request from the city’s then-mayor Raymond Gunter, who approached the department.

“Weather and supply chain issues have pushed back the official opening date,” Justin McGuire, MDC hunter education and shooting range coordinator, said in the release. “We’re excited for this partnership and to finally be open. We now have a good, safe place for the public to utilize as we head into November firearms potion of deer season.”

The new complex includes 20-foot backstops, 8-foot side berms and covered areas with a cantilevered design for a “no-blue-sky” effect.

They say the city-owned complex also has 100- and 50-yard rifle/pistol ranges, 25-yard pistol ranges, a trap field, an archery range and restroom facilities.

The trap field and archery range will be open to the public soon.

MDC dedicated the site in 2021. Project planning began in 2016, with construction starting nearly five years later.

Since then, the department said more than $370,000 has been put into the finishing the project.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Kyle McMasters and his family pose for family photos.
‘It’s absolutely disgusting’: Wife of man killed in incident with Bay police speaks out
Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff charged with obstruction of justice tied to federal drug investigation
Jonesboro-Craighead E-911 reported the fire at 8:50 a.m. at KFC/Taco Bell, 133 Southwest Dr.
Heat/AC unit blamed for restaurant fire
In a Facebook post, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said Shana Whitaker, 27, of Rector, was...
Jail escapee back in custody
The skull was found right on the banks of the St. Francis River near Marked Tree.
Investigators take major step forward in 20-year-old cold case

Latest News

Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Prosecutors recommend 15 years in prison for ex-cop pleading guilty to killing Tyre Nichols
During the search, officers seized 334 blue fentanyl pills along with marijuana, cash, and a gun.
300+ fentanyl pills seized in drug bust
A judge found probable cause to charge Lucas Peppers of Walnut Ridge with second-degree...
Man charged with threatening city committee member
A school gathered together Friday to cheer on one of their own for a big milestone.
Community celebrates student being cancer free