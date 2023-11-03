Sheriff’s office to have additional staff at rivalry game

Football Friday Night
The Hoxie School District said it’s expecting hundreds of people to be on hand for Friday’s game, which means security will have to be on their game.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual Lawrence County rivalry will have bigger implications than just bragging rights.

Hoxie plays host to Walnut Ridge in a battle for a conference title.

“It’s like a big homecoming for both towns. We get to see people we go to church with and work with. Those we meet at the store,” said Sheriff Tony Waldrupe.

The Hoxie School District said it’s expecting hundreds of people to be on hand for Friday’s game, which means security will have to be on their game.

“Safety in this day and time is always a factor,” Superintendent Kelly Gillham explained.

Sheriff Waldrupe explained additional staff will be at the game.

“We’ll have extra guys here. Walnut Ridge will have some guys here. Hoxie will. Their police departments. There will be four school resource officers between the two schools,” Waldrupe said.

The district said though it does have safety precautions in place, it’s hoping there won’t be a need for them.

“We want it to be a fun and safe environment for all student-athletes and both communities,” Gillham added.

