Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Stop signs installed at Greensborough Village

Traffic is expected to be smoother at Greensborough Village in Jonesboro thanks to a new...
Traffic is expected to be smoother at Greensborough Village in Jonesboro thanks to a new addition.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic is expected to be smoother at Greensborough Village in Jonesboro thanks to a new addition.

Several stop signs were recently installed in the area.

It comes as more projects are being planned for the area, including the addition of more than 200 single-family homes at the back of the property.

Construction on the homes is expected to begin next fall.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
A judge sentenced David Edward McFall of Bono man to four months in jail for attacking three...
Man who assaulted school employees sentenced
The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to single-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on...
Highway reopens following 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff arrested by federal agents
Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County.
Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock
Steven Kyle McMasters and his family pose for family photos.
‘It’s Absolutely Disgusting’: Wife of man killed in incident with Bay police speaks out
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Prosecutors recommend 15 years in prison for ex-cop pleading guilty to killing Tyre Nichols