Stop signs installed at Greensborough Village
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic is expected to be smoother at Greensborough Village in Jonesboro thanks to a new addition.
Several stop signs were recently installed in the area.
It comes as more projects are being planned for the area, including the addition of more than 200 single-family homes at the back of the property.
Construction on the homes is expected to begin next fall.
