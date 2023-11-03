Stop signs installed at Greensborough Village

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic is expected to be smoother at Greensborough Village in Jonesboro thanks to a new addition.

Several stop signs were recently installed in the area.

It comes as more projects are being planned for the area, including the addition of more than 200 single-family homes at the back of the property.

Construction on the homes is expected to begin next fall.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.