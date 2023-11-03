Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

STUDY: Arkansas ranked high for Black Friday enthusiasm

According to BoohooMAN.com, Arkansas ranked #11 for the most searches on the nation’s most...
According to BoohooMAN.com, Arkansas ranked #11 for the most searches on the nation’s most popular time for deals. It tied with Ohio.(Gray Media)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study showed Arkansas seems to love Black Friday more than most other states.

According to BoohooMAN.com, Arkansas ranked #11 for the most searches on the nation’s most popular time for deals. It tied with Ohio.

The study said Arkansas had an average of 1,575 searches per 100,000 residents per month. The top term in the state was ‘Black Friday deals’ with over 6,000 searches over the last year.

“Black Friday started for stores in the late 1980′s and has historically been a day where record profits are made due to sales and price reductions,” said the Head of Digital Marketing for BoohooMAN, John McKinney. “As the holiday has grown, additions such as Cyber Monday have appeared which focus on other areas of retail.”

The National Retail Federation said it is forecasted that holiday sales during the months of November and December in the country could reach as high as $967 billion.

You can read more about this study on BoohooMAN.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-day-old infant who had been missing since noon Tuesday has been found safe.
3-day-old infant found safe following AMBER alert, ASP says
Officer Christopher Shull
City of Bay clears officer of any wrongdoing for incident that led to man’s death
A judge sentenced David Edward McFall of Bono man to four months in jail for attacking three...
Man who assaulted school employees sentenced
The crash happened on Parker Road west of Walmart just before 5:30 p.m.
Crews respond to single-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on...
Highway reopens following 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

Brookland standouts Speir, McNeese, & Wooldridge sign with Three Rivers
KAIT Athletes of the Month (October 2023)
Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff arrested by federal agents
Traffic is expected to be smoother at Greensborough Village in Jonesboro thanks to a new...
Stop signs installed at Greensborough Village