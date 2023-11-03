STUDY: Arkansas ranked high for Black Friday enthusiasm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study showed Arkansas seems to love Black Friday more than most other states.

According to BoohooMAN.com, Arkansas ranked #11 for the most searches on the nation’s most popular time for deals. It tied with Ohio.

The study said Arkansas had an average of 1,575 searches per 100,000 residents per month. The top term in the state was ‘Black Friday deals’ with over 6,000 searches over the last year.

“Black Friday started for stores in the late 1980′s and has historically been a day where record profits are made due to sales and price reductions,” said the Head of Digital Marketing for BoohooMAN, John McKinney. “As the holiday has grown, additions such as Cyber Monday have appeared which focus on other areas of retail.”

The National Retail Federation said it is forecasted that holiday sales during the months of November and December in the country could reach as high as $967 billion.

You can read more about this study on BoohooMAN.com.

