2023 State Football Playoffs Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to War Memorial Stadium begins in high school football. NEA teams are in state football playoff brackets in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 8-Man.
We’ll update this post throughout with matchups involving NEA teams, scores, and more.
2023 7A State Football Playoffs
View bracket here
November 10th - 1st Round
7:00pm: Fort Smith Southside at Jonesboro
2023 6A State Football Playoffs
View bracket here
November 10th - 1st Round
Marion bye
7:00pm: Mountain Home at LR Catholic
7:00pm: Van Buren at West Memphis
7:00pm: Searcy at Greenbrier
November 17th - Quarterfinals
7:00pm: Pulaski Academy/El Dorado winner at Marion
2023 5A State Football Playoffs
View bracket here
November 10th - 1st Round
7:00pm: Maumelle at Valley View
7:00pm: Nettleton at Pine Bluff
7:00pm: Robinson at Southside
7:00pm: Wynne at Mills
2023 4A State Football Playoffs
View bracket here
November 10th - 1st Round
7:00pm: Mena at Rivercrest
7:00pm: Trumann at Warren
7:00pm: Ashdown at Blytheville
7:00pm: Monticello at Highland
7:00pm: Pocahontas at Dewitt
7:00pm: Bald Knob at Mayflower
7:00pm: Lincoln at Heber Springs
7:00pm: Gentry at Harding Academy
2023 3A State Football Playoffs
View bracket here
November 10th - 1st Round
Salem bye
7:00pm: Melbourne at Hoxie
7:00pm: Smackover at Newport
7:00pm: Fouke at Osceola
7:00pm: Quitman at Walnut Ridge
7:00pm: Manila at Junction City
7:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley at Prescott
November 17th - 2nd Round
7:00pm: Rison/Jessieville winner at Salem
2023 2A State Football Playoffs
View bracket here
November 10th - 1st Round
7:00pm: Bearden at East Poinsett County
7:00pm: McCrory at Carlisle
7:00pm: Marked Tree at Hazen
2023 8-Man State Football Playoffs
View bracket here
November 10th - Quarterfinals
7:00pm: Woodlawn at Rector
7:00pm: Izard County at Mountain Pine
7:00pm: Augusta at Strong
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.