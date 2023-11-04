Football Friday Night
2023 State Football Playoffs Central

The road to War Memorial Stadium begins November 10th.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to War Memorial Stadium begins in high school football. NEA teams are in state football playoff brackets in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 8-Man.

We’ll update this post throughout with matchups involving NEA teams, scores, and more.

2023 7A State Football Playoffs

View bracket here

November 10th - 1st Round

7:00pm: Fort Smith Southside at Jonesboro

2023 6A State Football Playoffs

View bracket here

November 10th - 1st Round

Marion bye

7:00pm: Mountain Home at LR Catholic

7:00pm: Van Buren at West Memphis

7:00pm: Searcy at Greenbrier

November 17th - Quarterfinals

7:00pm: Pulaski Academy/El Dorado winner at Marion

2023 5A State Football Playoffs

View bracket here

November 10th - 1st Round

7:00pm: Maumelle at Valley View

7:00pm: Nettleton at Pine Bluff

7:00pm: Robinson at Southside

7:00pm: Wynne at Mills

2023 4A State Football Playoffs

View bracket here

November 10th - 1st Round

7:00pm: Mena at Rivercrest

7:00pm: Trumann at Warren

7:00pm: Ashdown at Blytheville

7:00pm: Monticello at Highland

7:00pm: Pocahontas at Dewitt

7:00pm: Bald Knob at Mayflower

7:00pm: Lincoln at Heber Springs

7:00pm: Gentry at Harding Academy

2023 3A State Football Playoffs

View bracket here

November 10th - 1st Round

Salem bye

7:00pm: Melbourne at Hoxie

7:00pm: Smackover at Newport

7:00pm: Fouke at Osceola

7:00pm: Quitman at Walnut Ridge

7:00pm: Manila at Junction City

7:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley at Prescott

November 17th - 2nd Round

7:00pm: Rison/Jessieville winner at Salem

2023 2A State Football Playoffs

View bracket here

November 10th - 1st Round

7:00pm: Bearden at East Poinsett County

7:00pm: McCrory at Carlisle

7:00pm: Marked Tree at Hazen

2023 8-Man State Football Playoffs

View bracket here

November 10th - Quarterfinals

7:00pm: Woodlawn at Rector

7:00pm: Izard County at Mountain Pine

7:00pm: Augusta at Strong

