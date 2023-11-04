AMMC holds Glow Run for diabetes

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Clinic had its annual Glow Run on Saturday.

The event was a 4,000-step run to help raise awareness about diabetes while contributing to diabetes research.

The race was held outside the Greene County Tech Middle School in Paragould.

Participants had to register for the run/walk and then were able to grab a t-shirt and a packet.

The race began at 6 p.m. and consisted of running or walking the official Eagel Mile course.

