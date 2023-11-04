Football Friday Night
Arkansas State rushes for over 230 yards, beats Louisiana 37-17

Red Wolves celebrate after 37-17 victory over Louisiana Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
Red Wolves celebrate after 37-17 victory over Louisiana Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley and Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State rushed for 232 yards, the most against an FBS opponent since 2018, winning their fifth game over their past seven, beating Louisiana 37-17 at Centennial Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Red Wolves (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) snap a five-game losing skid against the Ragin Cajuns (5-4, 3-2) with the win.

Zak Wallace, one week after his 118-yard, 2-TD performance at ULM, got the Red Wolves on the board first with an 18-yard run in the first quarter. He finished with 88 yards and 5.9 yards per carry.

The Cajuns answered with an 87-yard touchdown pass from Zeon Chriss to Peter LeBlanc on the first play of the next drive. The team would score 10 points the rest of the game and Chriss, the redshirt freshman QB who led all Sun Belt signal callers in rushing yards and rushing TDs, would leave the game in the fourth quarter after a leg injury. He finished with 171 yards on 12-17 passing, adding 16 yards and a score on the ground. His rushing total is a season-low since being named starter.

Louisiana entered today’s game 10th in FBS in rushing yards per game, averaging 214 as a team. The Red Wolves held them to 64 on 27 attempts today.

A-State entered the locker room with a 20-10 lead. Chriss had a rushing TD in the third quarter to make it 20-17. But the Red Wolves countered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a Jaylen Raynor rushing TD.

The true freshman QB didn’t have a passing score or an interception but was efficient both in the air and on the ground. He rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns, adding 194 yards through the air on 18-28 passing.

Chandler Fields entered the game after Chriss’ injury, he engineered an 11-play, 63-yard drive, but Eddie Smith’s interception would kill the drive. They’d have another chance to make it a one-score game in the fourth, but the team turned it over on downs with 3:50 remaining. Dominic Zvada kicked a field goal to make it 30-17 with 1:02 remaining.

On the final Louisiana drive of the game. Keyron Crawford knocked the ball out of Fields’ hands, forcing the fumble. Javante Mackey had a scoop and score to put the game out of reach.

Arkansas State will have a chance to reach bowl eligibility next week, the Red Wolves will go on the road to face South Alabama on Saturday, November 11. Kickoff is set for 4:00 at Hancock Whitney Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

