Black Rock holds annual Foothills Celebration

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Rock held its annual Foothills Celebration with people coming from all over to enjoy the event.

Friday night saw the Volunteer Fire Department host a ham and beans supper at the community center, and people gathered for fun at the racetrack downtown.

Saturday morning was welcomed with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Lions Club, with opening ceremonies beginning at 10:30.

The event also featured several entertainment groups.

