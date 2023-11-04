Community celebrates student being cancer free

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A school gathered together Friday to cheer on one of their own for a big milestone.

Students at Rivercrest Elementary came out to celebrate Bryant Smith for beating cancer at just 8 years old.

Bryant was joined by friends, family, and his favorite characters, including Spider-man, as he walked down the hallway, cheering and blowing confetti. Once he got to the end of the hallway, he was able to ring the cowbell.

Smith’s parents said that the community really helped them when they needed it most.

“I’d say Mississippi County really did it because if it wasn’t for everybody praying, and we’re all sticking together and... then I didn’t know it was thousands of people following my son’s story. That excited me too. That lifted us up also,” his parents said.

His parents said through it all, he stood strong and kept on dancing.

