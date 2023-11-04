Football Friday Night
Kennett woman hit and killed by car

A Kennett woman was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday night, police reported.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Kennett woman was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday night, police reported.

According to a release from Kennett Police Department, they responded to a call at around 9:56 p.m. Friday to Highway 412 East for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 25-year-old Kelsey Midkiff of Kennett, Mo.

Midkiff was taken by ambulance to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, MO where she was pronounced deceased.

