Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

NASA mission discovers bonus asteroid during first flyby

NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a second asteroid when it flew by the Dinkinesh asteroid this...
NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a second asteroid when it flew by the Dinkinesh asteroid this week.(NASA/Goddard/SwRI/Johns Hopkins APL/NOIRLab, NASA/Goddard/SwRI/ASU via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a two-for-one for NASA’s Lucy spacecraft as it conducted its first asteroid flyby earlier this week.

The spacecraft flew by the small asteroid Dinkinesh on Wednesday.

It is located in our solar system’s main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

Astronomers discovered that Dinkinesh is really part of a binary pair of space rocks. The Lucy team believes the larger asteroid is a half-mile wide while the smaller one is 0.15 miles across.

The team on Earth will continue to get the data that was collected during the flyby over the next week.

Lucy’s main goal is to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroid swarms which have never been explored.

It will take some time though since Lucy isn’t going to reach those asteroids until 2027.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff charged with obstruction of justice tied to federal drug investigation
Jonesboro-Craighead E-911 reported the fire at 8:50 a.m. at KFC/Taco Bell, 133 Southwest Dr.
Heat/AC unit blamed for restaurant fire
In a Facebook post, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said Shana Whitaker, 27, of Rector, was...
Jail escapee back in custody
Steven Kyle McMasters and his family pose for family photos.
‘It’s absolutely disgusting’: Wife of man killed in incident with Bay police speaks out
Lashadrick Shonta Dunn, Jr., 24, pleaded no contest this week to one count of second-degree...
Man sentenced in Blytheville murder

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree over the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
A new sign is seen following a street renaming ceremony for Tupac Shakur in Oakland, Calif.,...
Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death
South Ridge Baptist Church to hold fall festival
South Ridge Baptist Church to hold fall festival