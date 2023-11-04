Randolph County holds first November Fest

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Families got together Saturday for the November Fest in Randolph County.

The event featured live music, 9 food trucks, a petting zoo, including a baby kangaroo, and over 60 vendors.

Organizers said it was a chance to bring everybody in the community together for the Historic Downtown Network.

While planning for the festival took about six months, the network will start planning for next year’s event within the next couple of weeks.

