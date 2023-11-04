Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Randolph County holds first November Fest

Families got together today for the November Fest in Randolph County.
Families got together today for the November Fest in Randolph County.(Downtown Network of Pocahontas)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Families got together Saturday for the November Fest in Randolph County.

The event featured live music, 9 food trucks, a petting zoo, including a baby kangaroo, and over 60 vendors.

Organizers said it was a chance to bring everybody in the community together for the Historic Downtown Network.

While planning for the festival took about six months, the network will start planning for next year’s event within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff charged with obstruction of justice tied to federal drug investigation
In a Facebook post, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said Shana Whitaker, 27, of Rector, was...
Jail escapee back in custody
Jonesboro-Craighead E-911 reported the fire at 8:50 a.m. at KFC/Taco Bell, 133 Southwest Dr.
Heat/AC unit blamed for restaurant fire
Steven Kyle McMasters and his family pose for family photos.
‘It’s absolutely disgusting’: Wife of man killed in incident with Bay police speaks out
Lashadrick Shonta Dunn, Jr., 24, pleaded no contest this week to one count of second-degree...
Man sentenced in Blytheville murder

Latest News

Black Rock held its annual Foothills Celebration over the weekend.
Black Rock holds annual Foothills Celebration
A school gathered together Friday to cheer on one of their own for a big milestone.
Community celebrates student being cancer free
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage for Nov. 3-5
Several events are happening this weekend in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
Events happening this weekend in Region 8