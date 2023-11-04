Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/2/23 & 11/3/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the final Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week of 2023. Here are the nominees from NEA games played on November 2nd and 3rd.

East Poinsett County (Dennis Gaines game winning TD)

Nominee #1 is East Poinsett County. Dennis Gaines reverses field and scores the game winning touchdown in double overtime. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 38 - 32 to clinch the 2A-2 title and homefield advantage throughout the state playoffs.

Rivercrest (Michael Rainer TD)

Nominee #2 is Rivercrest. Michael Rainer reverses field, runs a maze, it’s officially a 60 yard touchdown but ran a lot more. The Colts beat Blytheville 31-12 to gallop to the 4A-3 title.

Trumann (Cade Hatton TD)

Our final nominee is Trumann. Cade Hatton totes it 70 yards for a touchdown. The Wildcats beat Harrisburg 47-6 to clinch a state playoff spot.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (SUNDAY 8:00 AM - TUESDAY 8:00 AM)

Voting starts Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the K8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.