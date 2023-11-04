Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag

A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending thanks to social media. (Source: KWTX)
By Madison Herber and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman has been reunited with her wedding ring after she lost it while handing out candy on Halloween night.

Misti Smith had been passing out candy for about an hour at her home when she noticed that her wedding ring was gone.

“We looked all around my porch, in the candy bucket. The only other explanation is when I was grabbing the candy, it may have slipped off into someone’s bag,” she said.

Smith said she always wears her ring because her husband is now in a long-term care facility. It is the last thing they were able to make and buy together before he got ill.

“It’s a piece of him that I can carry every day. A piece of my heart is gone when that ring is gone,” she said.

Smith shared a post online regarding the lost ring, and luckily a mother of one of the trick-or-treaters said they found it when her child was going through their bag.

The Temple resident said getting the ring back has meant everything to her.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Kyle McMasters and his family pose for family photos.
‘It’s absolutely disgusting’: Wife of man killed in incident with Bay police speaks out
Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff charged with obstruction of justice tied to federal drug investigation
Jonesboro-Craighead E-911 reported the fire at 8:50 a.m. at KFC/Taco Bell, 133 Southwest Dr.
Heat/AC unit blamed for restaurant fire
In a Facebook post, Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said Shana Whitaker, 27, of Rector, was...
Jail escapee back in custody
The skull was found right on the banks of the St. Francis River near Marked Tree.
Investigators take major step forward in 20-year-old cold case

Latest News

FILE - Milk cartons are displayed at a high school cafeteria in Los Angeles on May 3, 2011. A...
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
A judge found probable cause to charge Lucas Peppers of Walnut Ridge with second-degree...
Man charged with threatening city committee member
FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is leaving Seattle for Miami
A school gathered together Friday to cheer on one of their own for a big milestone.
Community celebrates student being cancer free