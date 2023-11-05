Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Coastal Carolina storms back to topple Old Dominion, 28-24

By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. – Coastal Carolina outscored Old Dominion 22-3 over the final 17 minutes and used a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Vasko to Sam Pinckney to knock off the Monarchs, 28-24, on Saturday night to earn its fourth consecutive victory.

Pinckney finished the game with seven catches for 69 yards and tied the FBS record of 54 consecutive games with a reception, which was set by Central Michigan’s Bryan Anderson from 2006-09. Pinckney has a catch in all 34 games he has played at Coastal Carolina after catching a pass in his last 20 games at Georgia State.

Old Dominion took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Chants chipped away in the second quarter with a pair of Kade Hensley field goals as Coastal’s defense held the Monarchs to just 60 yards in the period.

ODU stretched its lead its first drive of the second half with a 30-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-6 with 10:45 to play in the third quarter. The Monarchs struck for another 30-yard touchdown pass with 2:02 left in the quarter to go up by 15, but Ethan Vasko answered two plays later with a 75-yard touchdown run pull the Chants back within one score at the 1:42 mark.

Trailing by eight in the fourth quarter, Coastal Carolina embarked on its longest drive of the night to that point as the Chants marched 78 yard in six plays. CJ Beasley capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run and Vasko took a handoff on the two-point conversion and stretched to the goal line to tie the game at 21-21 with 8:11 remaining in the game.

ODU regained the lead with 1:24 on a 38-yard field goal, but Coastal quickly drove into Monarch territory as Vasko hit Kyre Duplessis for 32 yards. After a pair of quarterback runs, Vasko lofted a pass into the corner for Pinckney, who came down with the ball to put Coastal ahead with 23 seconds to go.

The Chant defense kept ODU out of the end zone on the final possession to make Coastal Carolina bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season.

Vasko finished 17-of-31 through the air for 180 yards and rushed 21 times for 170 yards in his first career start. CCU rushed 278 yards on the night, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Micheal Mason paced the defense with 12 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. The Chants finished the game with 9.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks as a unit.

Coastal Carolina returns to Brooks Stadium next Saturday for Military Appreciation Day against Texas State on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
Police investigating dead body found near Highland Drive
Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner has been arrested, according to federal officials.
Arkansas sheriff charged with obstruction of justice tied to federal drug investigation
A Kennett woman was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday night, police reported.
Kennett woman hit and killed by car
During the search, officers seized 334 blue fentanyl pills along with marijuana, cash, and a gun.
300+ fentanyl pills seized in drug bust
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play - Week 11 Scores, Mo. Playoffs - Video Replays »

Latest News

Football Friday Night Game of the Week reveal: Melbourne at Hoxie
Sam Pittman: Details message to team following Dan Enos firing + Florida win
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones recaps Louisiana win
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) runs after intercepting a pass during the...
Blake Grupe boots season-long FG, Demario Davis has game-sealing strip sack as Saints beat Bears
There were more than few empty seats Saturday in Jonesboro for the Red Wolves big win over...
Huddle with Hudgison: Arkansas State football attendance