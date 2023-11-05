Huddle with Hudgison: Arkansas State football attendance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Huddle with Hudgison: Saturday was a picture perfect day for football at Arkansas State. A historic rival was in town for a pivotal conference game and the Red Wolves had their best performance under Butch Jones. 37-17 is definitely a statement victory.

I was covering it all on the sideline and I couldn’t help but notice how abysmal the attendance was. The box score officially said 15,881 at Centennial Bank Stadium but honestly it felt like half of that.

The team is doing their part with an improved product. A-State has as many wins in 2023 than the last two years combined. It’s an entertaining brand of pigskin with Natural State standouts playing prominent roles on offense, defense, & special teams. It’s a mix of wily veterans and impact underclassmen. They’re active in the community, visiting several Jonesboro schools, playing recess with the kids, doing the things to start cultivating a future generation of Red Wolves.

Now the administration and community has to do the same.

Find more creative ways to get fans to come to games. The administration has already done some cool giveaways to celebrate 50 seasons at the stadium. The final home game is November 18th against bowl eligible Texas State (Demario Davis bobblehead day by the way). Just so happens that men’s basketball has their home opener vs. Alcorn State on the 13th and women’s basketball hosts Arkansas on the 17th. Why not try a 3 for 1 ticket special? Maybe $20-$30 gets you in to all 3 games.

Go out into Northeast Arkansas more and I mean more than just Jonesboro. I looked into the archives a while back and saw video of a 1990s men’s basketball scrimmage in Walnut Ridge. I remember covering Scarlet Scrambles in Newport my first summers at KAIT (2009, 2010 - I feel old). Why not run that back? Send Howl & Scarlet, go into communities around NEA, maybe have pep rallies in Paragould and Piggott on a consistent basis. Expand the summer coaches caravan to places like Newport and Hoxie.

Fix the tailgating/fan experience. Show more on video board like highlights of other games, go old school on the PA and update scores of other notable games. RevelXP has divided the fanbase more than unite it. Lot more folks are watching the ESPN+ feed of home games because it’s cheaper than being in the stadium.

I could talk about student attendance but head coach Butch Jones said it better than I could.

The 5-4 Red Wolves are almost bowl eligible and fans in the stands will always impress bowl reps. It worked in the 2010s when you could guarantee a trip to Mobile. Howlabama started there because thousands of traveling A-State fans made that city a lot of money. Fitting that the 2023 Red Wolves have a chance for a coveted 6th win in Mobile.

Only 128 communities have FBS football and Jonesboro is one of them. Don’t take D1 pigskin for granted. The A-State diehards certainly haven’t, those that were at The Vault this past Saturday were heard. Now it’s time for more in the community to howl.

