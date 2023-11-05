NEA NCAA football roundup: No. 4 Harding closes out homecoming with win to stay perfect, Lyon gets back to .500

Two NEA NCAA football teams were in action Saturday afternoon. Read recaps from Harding and Lyon’s games this afternoon, and watch the highlights below.

#4 Harding beats East Central 48-7 to move to 10-0

SEARCY, Ark. – When the sun came up Saturday morning, there were four undefeated teams in NCAA Super Region 3. As the sun set Saturday night at First Security Stadium, only one undefeated team remained.

Fourth-ranked Harding rushed for 528 yards and seven TDs and held the ball for almost 40 minutes in a 48-7 Homecoming victory over East Central. The win came after losses by previously unbeaten Pittsburg State (31-30 vs. Missouri Western), UIndy (21-16 vs. McKendree) and Davenport (28-10 vs. Ferris St.). Harding was No. 2 in the first NCAA Region Rankings released last Monday with the next set of rankings coming this Monday.

The victory was Harding’s school-record 14th straight and pushed the Bisons to 10-0 overall. East Central lost its 11th straight to Harding and fell to 3-7. Harding won its ninth straight Homecoming.

Harding scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions, all on drives of 52 yards or longer with the longest drive of 92 yards early in the second half.

Quarterback Cole Keylon had his first career three-TD game, scoring from 5 yards out for Harding’s first TD, 4 yards out on the Bisons’ last drive of the first half, and again on a 1-yard plunge midway through the third quarter. The third TD pushed Harding’s lead to 35-0.

Blake Delacruz led Harding with 112 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored a 3-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter. Braden Jay carried five times for 104 yards and a 27-yard TD early in the second half.

Harding added a 4-yard TD from Omar Sinclair late in the third quarter and a 10-yard score from Myron Mason on the Bisons’ first drive of the fourth quarter.

Harding’s defense limited East Central to only seven first downs, 22 rushing yards, 134 total yards and 3-of-12 on third down.

TEAM NOTES

Harding entered the game as NCAA Division II’s leader on third-down conversions at 57.6% ... the Bisons were 8 of 10 on third down Saturday.

Harding is now 44-17-2 all-time on Homecoming.

Harding is 10-0 for the second time in program history, also in 2016.

Harding is 67-9 (.882) in GAC games since 2016.

With 528 rushing yards, Harding surpassed the 400-yard mark for the fourth straight game and for the sixth time this season ... it was Harding’s second-best total this season behind only the 631 rushing yards vs. Southern Arkansas.

Harding scored seven rushing TD for the third straight game and fourth time this season ... the Bisons have 57 rushing TD this season, four off the school record of 61, set in 2016.

Harding ran 71 plays vs. East Central ... none of them went for negative yardage.

Harding had a season-high 30 first downs, the most since Harding had 30 in a 73-14 win over Northwestern Oklahoma in 2021.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Blake Delacruz led Harding with 112 rushing yards ... it was his third 100-yard game of the season and fifth of his career ... has scored at least one rushing TD in eight straight games ... has 17 rushing TD in 2023, tied for fifth in an HU single season.

Braden Jay had 104 rushing yards on five carries ... it was only the sixth time in program history that a player rushed for more than 100 yards on five carries or fewer ... the last two do it was Blake Delacruz with 116 yards on four carries last season vs. Arkansas Tech ... he became the fourth active Harding player with more than 1,000 career rushing yards (Delacruz, Keylon, Jhalen Spicer).

Chauncey Martin rushed for a career-high 93 yards on four carries.

Cole Keylon rushed for three TD for the first time in his career.

Myron Mason scored his first career rushing TD.

Clark Griffin led Harding with six tackles.

Wesley Coleman matched his career high with 2.0 tackles for loss.

Dre Hall had another sack to give him 7.5 for the season.

SERIES NOTES

Harding now leads the series 18-3 ... the Bisons have won all 12 meetings in Searcy ... Harding has held ECU to 20 points or fewer in nine straight games.

NEXT UP

The Bisons will play Arkansas Tech on Saturday in Russellville to conclude the regular season. The Wonder Boys defeated Southeastern Oklahoma 14-7 today and has won five of its last six games.

Lyon wins final road game of season 28-21

DECORAH, Iowa - The Lyon College Scots defeated the Luther College Norsemen 28-21 on Saturday at Carlson Field in Decorah, Iowa to win their fourth game of the 2023 season. The Scots (4-4 overall) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when quarterback Eli Funck completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Karson Douglas. Jesus Romero-Castillo added the extra point at the 6:29 mark of the first quarter to put Lyon College ahead.

In the second quarter, Luther College was going for a touchdown at the Lyon 3 when Norsemen running back Evan Aquirre fumbled the ball at the one-yard line on a hit by Cam Clear and the ball was recovered by Colby Barton in the end zone for a touchback.

Later in the period after a short 21-yard punt by the Scots, Luther College scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:30 to go before halftime. Lyon started at its own 25 after the kickoff and Jaylin Babers rushed up the middle for 2-yards and Funck completed a short pass to Douglas. A personal foul penalty on the Norsemen gave the Scots a first down near midfield, but Funck’s pass was picked off and the Luther College 15-yard line.

A strong defensive stand from the Scots included tackles by Keidrick Wooten and Colby Barton forced a Luther punt and Lyon began another drive at the Norsemen 40-yard line.

Babers broke out for a 12-yard run and added three more yards to the Luther 25. Following a Lyon College timeout, Funck was sacked. Lyon took another time out and this time, Funck completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Brown with 39 seconds to go in the second quarter. Romero-Castillo added the extra point to put the Scots ahead 14-7 at the break.

Luther College started the third quarter with the all and moved to midfield when Tanner Pollett intercepted a Norsemen pass at the Lyon College 33. On second down, Funck hit a wide-open Xavier Long for 17 yards to midfield, but the drive stalled with a 12-yard loss on a third-down sack. However, another solid defensive stand with La’Kendrin Moore, Pollett and Michael Wingo getting stops to force a Luther punt. Jason Crawford Jr. blocked the kick for Lyon and Zane Johnson recovered the ball at the Luther College 20. Three plays later, Funck passed to Brown for a 13-yard touchdown and with Romero-Castillo’s PAT, the Scots led 21-7 with 6:26 to go in the third period.

Luther was driving after the kickoff and got to its own 39 before Micah Morrison recovered a fumble at the Norsemen 41-yard line less than two minutes after the Scots scored. A couple of short plays set Lyon College up with a 3rd-and-4 at the Luther College 35, then Funck passed to Long for a 20-yard gain. From there, Babers rushed for five yards and an encroachment penalty on the Norsemen moved the ball to the Luther five-yard line. Two plays later, Funck threw a 1-yard completion to Aedan Huntsman for a touchdown. Romero-Castillo added the extra point for a 28-7 Lyon College lead with 2:36 in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Scots had the ball and Babers rushed for a 10-yard gain and a first down, but on an incomplete pass, Lyon was whistled for a 15-yard penalty to make it 2nd-and-23 from the Luther 39. Funck completed a 15-yard pass to Brown, but Luther College stopped Lyon on third down and forced a punt.

On the ensuing drive, the Norsemen scored on a 10-yard run to cut the Lyon College lead to 14 with 7:10 to go in the game. Luther attempted an onside kick that was recovered by Lyon College at the 48 yard line, but on the first play, the Scots fumbled the ball away.

Luther moved the ball down to the Lyon College 25 and the Scots’ Rene’ Dominique sacked the Norseman quarterback on fourth down to get the ball back. The Scots went three-and-out and punted.

Luther College then went on a 76-yard drive to get a touchdown on a 16-yard pass with 20 seconds to go in the game. The Norsemen were successful in recovering the onside kick, but Luther fumbled the ball back to Lyon and Funck took a knee to end the game.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.