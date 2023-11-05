One killed in house fire in Neelyville, Mo.

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was killed in a house fire Saturday morning in Neelyville, Missouri.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, it happened around 9 a.m. on November 4 at a home on Hart Street and 2nd St.

Akers says a preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by an indoor wooden stove. No foul play is suspected.

He said 65-year-old Mickey Hull of Neelyville, Mo. was found dead inside the home.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Butler Co. Fire Department, sheriff’s office and coroner’s office, along with the Mo. Fire Marshal’s Office.

