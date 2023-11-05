Football Friday Night
Police investigating dead body found near Highland Drive

By Macy Davis
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a dead body found near Highland Drive in Jonesboro.

According to JPD, around 4:45 Saturday afternoon, two individuals discovered a body while walking on the Greenway Trail off Highland Drive.

The coroner has taken the body, and it will be sent to the state crime lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

