A-State’s Jacob Bayer named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State offensive lineman received national recognition Monday. Junior center Jacob Bayer was named to Pro Football Focus’ Offensive Team of the Week.

Arkansas State’s offensive line allowed just one sack, helping the team run for a season-high 232 yards as the Red Wolves beat Louisiana 37-17. The rushing total is the most A-State has had against an FBS opponent since 2018 (vs. Georgia State).

PFF’s Week 10 College Football Team of the Week: Offense🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZJGclr6eE2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 6, 2023

Bayer was A-State’s top-graded offensive player on PFF and the top-graded center in all of FBS. He was on the field for all 81 of the team’s snaps. He allowed just 1 pressure on 36 passing plays and was graded as the best run blocker on the team (3rd in FBS).

On the season, Bayer has allowed just six pressures on 292 opportunities, that’s tied for the third-fewest in the Sun Belt.

