Austin Cook fires 62 Sunday in PGA Tour event in Mexico

Jonesboro High & Arkansas alum Austin Cook competes on the PGA Tour.
Jonesboro High & Arkansas alum Austin Cook competes on the PGA Tour.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOS CABOS, Mex. (KAIT) - Austin Cook went low Sunday in Mexico.

The Jonesboro & Razorback alum fired a 10-under par 62 in the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship. There were 10 birdies, 8 pars, & 0 bogeys on the scorecard.

Cook finished T10 at -19 overall. It’s his best result in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. His previous best was a T13 performance in March at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Cook is currently 155th in the FedExCup Standings with two events remaining. The top 150 earn conditional PGA Tour status in 2024, the top 125 earn PGA Tour cards.

