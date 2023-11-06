Football Friday Night
Cardinals get RHP O’Brien in trade with Mariners, claim versatile Young off waivers from Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-hander Riley O’Brien from the Seattle Mariners for cash and claimed utilityman Jared Young off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday to fill out their 40-man roster
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was performed by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. March 30, 2023.(Brenden Schaeffer)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-hander Riley O’Brien from the Seattle Mariners for cash and claimed utilityman Jared Young off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday to fill out their 40-man roster.

The 28-year-old O'Brien, whose grandfather Johnny played for the Cardinals for part of the 1958 season, was an All-Star for Triple-A Tacoma last season, going 2-5 with a 2.29 ERA. He made three starts but primarily worked out of the bullpen, where he was 15 for 19 in save opportunities.

O’Brien was assigned to Triple-A Memphis but will compete for a job on the Cardinals staff in spring training. Their pitching staff was a big reason for the 71-91 finish, putting together a combined 4.79 ERA to rank 24th overall.

Young appeared in 16 games for the Cubs last season. He hit .186 with two homers and eight RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

